First Experience America trip since pandemic brings 50 foreign ambassadors to Delaware

Over 50 ambassadors from across the globe embarked on the first Experience America trip since the pandemic on Thursday.

Experience America connects foreign ambassadors with academic, business, community, and cultural leaders to promote dialogue and build relationships for economic investment and commerce.

More than 100 countries have participated in the trips since it began in 2008 - producing results such as sister-port agreements across the globe.

The ambassadors arrived at the University of Delaware to learn about the cutting edge research happening among students and faculty, and tour STAR campus.

UD Biden Institute Executive Director Cathy McLaughlin says the program is a chance to collaborate and exchange ideas in areas like technology, economics, and education.

“We want them to experience the University of Delaware as a place that is doing something different than most universities are doing which is really combining the research with the practical application so that students that want to come here can have that opportunity so that they can take that kind of learning experience back to their countries and universities.”

U.S. State Department Chief of Protocol Ambassador Rufus Gifford says there was no better place to relaunch the program than President Joe Biden’s home state, and take the route he took every day as a U.S. Senator.

“There is so much magic, and again I’m speaking from experience having been an ambassador, so often you get caught up in the bubble that is Washington and all the work you can and should be doing there," Gifford said. "We think it’s part of our job to introduce the foreign diplomatic corp to some of these smaller cities and states around the country that are doing amazing things.”

Gifford says the ultimate goal is to form partnerships and share technological advancements with the rest of the world.

At UD, ambassadors saw the campus’ health design studio, VR cave and nursing simulation lab.

They also met with Gov. Carney in Wilmington to discuss economic opportunities, initiatives and industries.

And at the DuPont Experimental Station, ambassadors learned how DuPont is reshaping and strengthening its commitment to innovation and sustainability.