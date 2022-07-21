Two seats up for grabs in Dewey's Sept. election

The Town of Dewey Beach will hold its municipal election Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Two seats are on the ballot. One is currently held by Mayor Bill Stevens and the other is held by Commissioner Gary Persinger.

Candidates have until August 18, 2022 to file for those races.

Voters also have until 5 p.m. on August 18, 2022 to register to vote; ballots may be cast in person or absentee. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at Town Hall Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

In person voting will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 17, 2022, at the Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station on Dagsworthy Ave.