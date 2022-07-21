© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Two seats up for grabs in Dewey's Sept. election

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published July 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
The Town of Dewey Beach will hold its municipal election Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Two seats are on the ballot. One is currently held by Mayor Bill Stevens and the other is held by Commissioner Gary Persinger.

Candidates have until August 18, 2022 to file for those races.

Voters also have until 5 p.m. on August 18, 2022 to register to vote; ballots may be cast in person or absentee. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at Town Hall Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

In person voting will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 17, 2022, at the Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station on Dagsworthy Ave.

