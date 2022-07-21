Faithful Friends Animal Society participating in "Empty the Shelters" event

There’s just over a week left in the longest ever nationwide summer “Empty the Shelters” event. And Faithful Friends Animal Society in Wilmington is looking for people ready to adopt.

“The Empty the Shelters event is a national event that’s hosted in more than 250 shelters, in 42 states to reduce the burden of overcrowding and to help save more animals' lives,” said Faithful Friends development manager Michelle Neef.

As part of the effort, Faithful Friends is offering $25 adoption fees for adult cats and dogs and $50 adoption fees for kittens between now and July 30. The organization's offsite adoption centers are also participating in the campaign.

Neef says they currently have about 250 cats that need to be adopted at their main shelter on Germay Drive and around 30 dogs need to be adopted.

And she says they are making progress on finding them homes,

“We are doing fantastic. On Saturday we adopted five dogs and 15 adult cats and kittens. And you can - anyone can see our success in this event at our social media locations - we are on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.”

Pics and info on those animals seeking a forever home can be foundat at the Faithful Friends website.

56 dogs and cats were adopted during a similar campaign in December.