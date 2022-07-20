State Auditor files motions for acquittal, new trial

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness’ legal team filed post-trial motions Wednesday.

She filed for acquittal on the three misdemeanors she was found guilty of July 1.

On conflict of interest misdemeanor, her attorney Steve Wood says in the motion the state’s argument is “a square peg forced into a round hole.” McGuiness’ daughter, he claims, was treated the same as others in her position at the office.

The motion also argues on the structuring count, the state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt McGuiness willingfully fragmented or subdivided the My Campaign Group contract intending to avoid compliance with procurement law.

McGuiness’ “state of mind,” Wood says, was not malicious, and therefore she could not have committed official misconduct – also because Wood claims neither the conflict of interest nor structuring is an “act.”

McGuiness also filed for a new trial, arguing the State failed to turn over evidence in a timely manner, committing what Wood says in terms of volume, is “almost surely the largest Brady violation in Delaware history.”

The state has one week to respond, and then the defense may reply once more. If neither motion is accepted by the judge, sentencing will be scheduled. McGuiness faces up to one year in prison.

The State Senate is slated to vote on a resolution Monday that would begin one path to removing her from office, but the House and Gov. Carney have indicated they would not move on any effort until after sentencing. McGuiness maintains her innocence, and says she will not step down from office.

McGuiness also faces a Sept. primary challenge from fellow Democrat Lydia York.