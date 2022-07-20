DNREC, Woodlawn Trustees move to preserve trail access along Brandywine Creek

DNREC and the Woodlawn Trustees are collaborating to purchase and preserve property along Rockland Falls in Rockland.

The purchase of the formerly private land will help preserve a parcel that serves as an entryway to part of the northern Delaware trail system along the Brandywine Creek.

It will guarantee uninterrupted public access to the trail that provides hiking access into Brandywine Creek State Park and the First State National Historical Park.

It will also add over 2 acres to the 407-acre forest block already preserved on the east side of the Brandywine River and expand Brandywine Creek State Park to 894 acres.

"So it was a really important acquisition for us because by buying this property not only did we preserve the older growth forest, and the natural viewscape of the area. We also eliminated the possibility for someone to use our trail as a driveway. So it was pretty significant," said Elena Stewart, DNREC’s Land Preservation Specialist...

Stewart says the move is a preventative measure.

"So the public will not notice any change of use. What we did was we prevented a change of use of the trail,” said Steward. “So the public will continue to use the trail, and the public can continue to enjoy the viewshed."

Woodlawn Trustees will also contribute $10,000 to the Brandywine Creek State Park Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation as part of the purchase.

This purchase is the latest in a long collaborative effort between the state and Woodlawn Trustees dating back to the early 1960’s with the creation of Brandywine Creek State Park.