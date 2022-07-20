Delaware State University hosts 2022 HBCU Philanthropy Symposium in Washington, D.C.

The HBCU Philanthropy Symposium - hosted by Delaware State University - is back in-person after the pandemic forced it to go virtual for 2 years.

DSU founded the HBCU Philanthropy Symposium in 2010 with a focus on ensuring the sustainability and future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This year, the event moved from Dover to Washington, DC. And DSU’s Assistant Vice President for Development LaShawne Pryor says the move is a response to the number of schools attending growing exponentially over 12 years.

“We started off the very first year with probably maybe 3 or 4 HBCUs. So each we’ve just added to the different schools that would attend,” explained Pryor. “And that was in Delaware, so I think the location currently being in the DC area right now will attract, I think in the future years, more schools. Really just from accessibility.”

There will be around 40 HBCUs and minority-serving institutions on hand this year, as well as a wide range of funders, leaders, community advocates, and philanthropists.

The event brings HBCUs and minority serving institutions together to discuss philanthropy, how to work together, support each other, and close the funding gap they face based on historic inequities.

Pryor says it's important to engage corporate partners to build the overall HBCU ecosystem and allow them to build and sustain themselves

“So it’s not just a conversation about philanthropy and money. I mean, that’s a big piece of it, but really understanding how we can strategically partner with our corporate foundation partners as a whole that will support and benefit HBCUs across the board,” said Pryor.

The symposium runs through Friday, July 22nd.