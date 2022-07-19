Delaware to face heat wave

For the first time this summer, Delawareans need to deal with excessive heat.

Starting Wednesday, temperatures -- and the heat index -- will be the highest we’ve seen so far this summer, with an excessive heat watch in place Thursday.

"We're looking at high temperatures in the lower 90s and with the dew points and the humidity the heat indexes are going to get into the mid-to-upper 90s. By the time we get to Thursday it's going to be just a little bit warmer with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, and the heat indexes that day unfortunately are likely going to get into the triple digits across all of Delaware," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Johnson.

National Weather Service /

Johnson adds high temps will continue through the weekend, remaining in the mid-to-upper 90’s, but the heat index may ease a bit.

Johnson says with the excessive heat you must take the proper precautions.

"Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day,” said Johnson. “If you do have to go outside, wear loose fitting, light colored clothing. Make sure you drink plenty of water regardless to stay hydrated, and make sure you check on your neighbors, especially those that are more vulnerable."

Those most vulnerable include children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

Johnson says the heat wave will break early next week as a cold front hits the area, but that will likely bring some storms with it.

