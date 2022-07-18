Wilmington City Council gives West Center City properties to Jumpstart grads for revitilization

Wilmington City Council passed an ordinance last week giving several city properties to Jumpstart graduates.

Jumpstart originated in Philadelphia in 2015 and was remodeled for Wilmington in 2020 to train aspiring developers to rehabilitate city properties.

The ordinance passed by council gives seven properties in West Center City to developers trained by Jumpstart who support scattered-site rehabilitation and aim to increase affordable housing, while helping under-represented groups in real estate.

5th District Councilwoman Bregetta Fields is the prime sponsor.

“I see that more individuals understand my passion and they want to help me rebuild the 5th district," Fields said.And the only way that I can get that 5th district back to where it used to be is building each neighborhood block by block.”

Chris Pitt has lived in almost every corner of the country and graduated from Jumpstart in April. He says it helped familiarize him with Wilmington. He adds developing affordable housing doesn’t come with much financial reward.

“So for me, it's kind of frustrating when you go through that and you would think city officials or people would get behind you. But you know, it just doesn't seem to work that way," Pitt said, :But that's why I feel so strongly about Jumpstart. I think it has the perfect entry point to get things done.”

Quincey Watkins moved his church to Wilmington from Philadelphia in 2018 and fell in love with the city. In Philly, Watkins worked to revitalize downtown and South Broad Street, and graduated from Jumpstart in 2021.

“A lot of the areas they focus on kind of attracted smart people with housing, tourism, restaurants, and all that and I feel like Wilmington is in the same situation," Watkins said. "So I wanted to really just find opportunities where I can build and grow a legacy. I believe Wilmington is an amazing city in all aspects of what it can become.”

Applications for the next round of Jumpstart in 2023 are being accepted until July 29.