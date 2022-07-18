Delaware Symphony Orchestra hires marketing and events director

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra has hired a marketing and events director.

For nearly 20 years, Michelle Kramer Fitzgerald promoted the Delaware arts community through her own company, Arts in Media.

But she recently decided to close that business.

“I think like a lot of people when COVID hit and we all started thinking about what we wanted to do and what was next, I just thought that maybe it was time to try something different,” said Kramer Fitzgerald.

And Kramer Fitzgerald says the chance to work with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra only makes sense.

“It’s an amazing opportunity," she said. "I’m so enamored with JC Barker - the new executive director of the DSO - I’m totally on board with his vision; I’m really excited about it.”

Kramer Fitzgerald says she wants to make the Delaware Symphony Orchestra more accessible, using a little more aggressive outreach to build awareness, including with people who have never experienced the symphony before.

She joined the DSO two weeks ago and says it already feels like a good fit.

“That’s sort of one of the reasons I felt that this was a really good next step. A lot of the musicians are familiar to me - I know them. It was really a grand opportunity to walk into rehearsal and see so many faces that I knew." she said. "But I think there’s an opportunity to partner with organizations. And in fact we are doing that this year; we’re doing a partnership with the Delaware Art Museum.”

Kramer Fitzgerald says the Delaware Symphony is also partnering with Delaware Shakespeare this season and is building a great relationship with the Christina Cultural Arts Center.