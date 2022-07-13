The spotted lanternfly has been found in Sussex County.

The invasive pest was first spotted in New Castle County in 2017, and in 2019 a quarantine was put in place to stop the movement of the lanternfly within and outside of the state.

Last year, Kent County was added to the quarantine, and starting July 12th, it is now statewide.

Jessica Inhof is the Plant Industries Program Administrator with Delaware’s Department of Agriculture. She says given Sussex County’s large agricultural industry, the presence of spotted lanternflies is of greater concern there than in a city like Wilmington.

“It is of great concern that we are going to see damage to our agricultural crops, that we are going to see reduced yields in the future,” said Inhoff. “I don’t believe that it’s going to happen in a year's time, but it could be over time that the spotted lanternfly effect is felt in the agricultural industry.”

She adds that the invasive planthopper weakens plants by piercing and sucking the liquids from them, reducing the crop yield for orchard crops making hardwoods less marketable. Vine crops are the hardest hit by the pest, not killing them outright but weakening them to the point where they will not survive over time.

“The planthopper is a hitchhiker. The spotted lanternfly will attach itself to anything, and be easily transported,” explained Inhoff. “They aren’t great fliers, but they can attach themselves and be transported by something humans are moving around. And that’s what we’re trying to reduce, that transportation from spot to spot.”

Quarantine means residents, businesses, and municipalities must take precautions before moving any material or object that may hold the invasive planthopper.

Residents are asked to inspect any outdoor articles they’re moving, such as firewood, and confirm that no living life stage of spotted lanternfly is present, including egg masses.

Businesses and municipalities are asked to obtain a free permit that confirms they are aware and trained on the spotted lanternfly before moving any regulated materials, such as landscaping, remodeling, or construction materials, within or outside of the state

More information about the quarantine and spotted lanternflies in general can be found on de.gov/hitchhikerbug.