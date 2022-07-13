ChristianaCare acquires West Grove campus in Pennsylvania

ChristianaCare is expanding its footprint further into Pennsylvania.

The healthcare system completed its purchase of Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health Wednesday, and will reopen it as the Christiana Care West Grove Campus.

The Jennersville Hospital closed on December 31, 2021, and conversations with community leaders indicate emergency services are in the highest demand, and are first on ChristianaCare’s list of priorities.

ChristianaCare announced last month it acquired the hospital, an additional 24-acres next to it, and two office buildings, for $8 million.

ChristianaCare senior vice president Douglas Azar says planning is underway, but resolving issues like information technology, supply chain, workforce, building renovations and more will take a few more months.

ChristianaCare already serves many residents in southern Chester County. ChristianaCare announced in March it was absorbing two primary care practices at Jennersville and West Grove that were previously part of Tower Health.