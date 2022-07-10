Delaware Division of Public Health recognized as a Healthy People 2030 Champion

Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH) has been named a Healthy People 2030 Champion.

The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion recognized DPH in part because the agency continues to work to help all Delawareans with a full-range of free and/or low-cost programs.

“So last fall, the Delaware Division of Public Health responded to an invitation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion to become a Healthy People 2030 Champion," said Shebra Hall - program administrator for DPH’s PANO Program; PANO stands for physical activity, nutrition and obesity. "And the Healthy People 2030 Champion’s mission is to promote, strengthen and evaluate the nation’s efforts to improve the health and well-being of all people.”

Hall says there are five goals of the Healthy People 2030 Champion program. They include promoting healthy development, healthy behaviors and well-being across all stages of life.

“There are five goals of the Healthy people 2030 Champion program. Essentially they are to attain health, free of preventable disease, eliminate health disparities, create environments that promote health and engage the public in improving health for all.”

Hall says DPH has maintained its public health accreditation each of the past five years, but this is the first time it’s been recognized as a Healthy People 2030 Champion.

She says for the next 10 years, the Healthy People 2030 initiative will continue to promote DPH programs that seek to reduce cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure, along with infectious disease prevention and control.

Hall says people can visit the Healthy People 2030 website at Health dot gov and find a specific list of Healthy People 2030 objectives Delaware’s Division of Public Health will work to address.

They include health conditions, health behaviors and social determinants of health.