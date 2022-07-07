YMCA of Delaware launches annual 'Take On Summer' program for teens

Summer is in full swing and the YMCA of Delaware wants to help teenagers learn and grow.

The YMCA of Delaware’s annual Take on Summer Program is underway, providing First State teens with free memberships to the Y.

“And so students or teens ages 12 to 17 have access to this Take on Summer opportunity," said Anesha Truesdale - the director of youth operations at the Walnut Street Y in Wilmington. "And it is actually running now through September 5. And so while kids are in the building(s), they can utilize the fitness centers, the indoor/outdoor pools, the basketball courts, the group exercise classes and a lot more.”

Truesdale notes that all seven YMCA of Delaware locations also offer virtual and in-person programs for teens, including Workforce Development, Leaders in Training, Youth in Government, and Black Achievers.

Truesdale says the programs are designed around teenagers - to help cultivate the values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health and educational achievement.

She says she's excited to welcome students back since many YMCA’s canceled or scaled back programs the past two years due to the pandemic.

The Walnut Street Y is open on weekends and stays open later at night - giving teens a place to go for programs or to swim or workout. And since the Walnut Street Y is a 100% youth development facility - teens have the building to themselves on the weekends.

Truesdale notes that about 100 to 125 students utilize the programs offered at the Walnut Street Y on any given week.

