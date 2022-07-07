Crashes drop by 50% along speed camera monitored section of I-95 in Wilmington

Car accidents along the I-95 construction zone in Wilmington fall by more than 50 percent, according to a report from DelDOT.

The zone has been monitored by speed cameras since January.

DelDOT’s interim report of its speed camera pilot project shows there were just under 100 crashes reported along the I-95 work zone through the first four months of this year compared to more than 200 last year.

DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod said that 55% decrease is welcome news at a time when traffic fatalities are up statewide.

“To date this year we’re at 75 fatalities. That’s running about 30% higher than the same time period last year. Last year was the most fatalities on Delaware roads in 15 years. So, trending in the wrong direction,” he said.

McLeod said around 2,600 motorists have received speeding tickets since the cameras were installed.

That’s compared to the more than 39,000 speed warnings issued.

“We don’t want this to be a gotcha scenario. Providing a courtesy first warning has been something we’ve done since the beginning of the program,” McLeod said.

The pilot project ends when the I-95 construction wraps up in early 2023.

It’s then up to the General Assembly to decide if the project will continue or be expanded.