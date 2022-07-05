Work underway on $40M overpass at Route 1 & 16 in Milton

Work on an overpass at the intersection of Routes 1 and 16 in Milton is underway.

The $40 million project consists of two parallel bridges and entrance and exit ramps to replace the current signal intersection - allowing Route 1 to go over Route 16.

DelDOT community relations director C.R. McLeod says since 2009, seven of these interchanges have been completed south of Dover Air Force Base with the goal to improve traffic flow and safety heading to Sussex County and the beaches.

“What we’re hoping is that we’ll see a reduced number of crashes first and foremost," McLeod said. "This has been a spot where we have seen a number of crashes over the years. And also - again - with a traffic light, it does create congestion and we’ve really been focused on - really transitioning Route 1 south of Dover Air Force Base into a limited access highway.”

McLeod says the project began two weeks ago. It’s expected to be completed in 2025.

He notes the project mirrors the Little Heaven project that was finished just a few years ago - just south of Dover Air Force Base, “The idea will be that we’re going to be building two separate bridges that will carry (traffic on) Route 1 - both northbound and southbound over the existing Route 16. And we’ll then be building access roads on either side for local traffic - for Route 16 traffic.”

Routes 1 and 16 in Milton is the last remaining intersection with a traffic light before hitting Delaware’s beach towns.

McLeod says additional projects are planned further south at Cave Neck Road and also at Minos Conaway Road in the next few years.

