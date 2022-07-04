PGA Tour event coming to Wilmington will raise money for scholarship for youth caddies

Not only is the upcoming PGA stop at Wilmington Country Club expected to deliver tourism dollars, it will also raise money for a scholarship.

The 2022 BMW Championship this August is projected to pump an estimated $30 million into the Wilmington area, and it will introduce area golfers and fans to the Evans Scholars Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is to award full tuition and housing college scholarships to deserving youth caddies.

All proceeds from the BMW Championship benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation. Since 2007, the event has raised more than $35 million for the scholarships.

Frank Yocum from nearby Garnet Valley, PA is a caddie at Wilmington Country Club and an Evans Scholarship recipient.

"The Evans Scholarship has allowed me to pursue a world-class education and is giving me so many opportunities that I could not even have dreamed of,” said Yocum. “Today I'm an incoming sophomore at Penn State University in State College where I major in accounting. I plan to receive a five-year integrated Masters in accounting while obtaining enough credits to sit for my CPA exam."

Yocum owes a lot of his college success to the Evans Scholarship.

"I had a very successful first year at Penn State academically, socially, and professionally. Much of that is owed to the Evans Scholars community who are so welcoming throughout my first year. The Evans Community made the transition to college so much easier for me, and I received so much guidance," said Yocum.

Yocum notes if it wasn’t for the scholarship it would have been rough for his family to send him and his three siblings – all quadruplets – to four-year universities at the same time.

The other caddies from the Wilmington Country Club earning an Evans Scholarship are Owen Griffin who graduated from the University of Illinois in 1983, and Dan Walsh - a junior at Penn State right now.