© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Five candidates will compete for three open seats on the Fenwick Town Council in August election

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published July 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT
election-day.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Five candidates will compete for three open seats on Fenwick Island Town Council this August.

Incumbents Richard Benn and William Rymer face challenges from Edward Bishop, Eric Espinosa and Kimberly Espinosa.

Each seat gets a two-year term.

Fenwick Mayor Vicki Carmean did not file for re-election.

Fenwick’s election is Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Residents can vote at Fenwick Island Town Hall between 1 and 5 p.m.

The Town voter registration deadline is July 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele