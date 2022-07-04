Five candidates will compete for three open seats on the Fenwick Town Council in August election

Five candidates will compete for three open seats on Fenwick Island Town Council this August.

Incumbents Richard Benn and William Rymer face challenges from Edward Bishop, Eric Espinosa and Kimberly Espinosa.

Each seat gets a two-year term.

Fenwick Mayor Vicki Carmean did not file for re-election.

Fenwick’s election is Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Residents can vote at Fenwick Island Town Hall between 1 and 5 p.m.

The Town voter registration deadline is July 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.