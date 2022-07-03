CAMP Rehoboth hires interim director

CAMP Rehoboth has hired a new interim director.

Lisa Evans stepped in as interim director after executive director David Mariner recently left to start a new nonprofit.

CAMP Rehoboth Photo / Lisa Evans

She has been CAMP Rehoboth’s acting manager under Mariner since mid-April.

CAMP Rehoboth’s Board of Directors settled on Evans because of her nonprofit management expertise.

“I retired here two years ago," Evans said. "But prior to that I spent over 40 years living and working in Baltimore City, where I worked mostly with a lot of different nonprofits and I was also in the public sector - working for the City of Baltimore’s Housing Department and also the State.”

Evans says over the next few months she’ll work to ensure CAMP Rehoboth remains responsive to community needs.

She’ll be asking the LGBTQ community in Rehoboth what programs and services are needed most.

"Part of the process for the next several months will be to take a look at what those needs are, to thoroughly examine who is our community, what is Rehoboth, what is our community now," said Evans. "Clearly the past couple of years have changed things a great deal (chuckles) of needs of the (community) and of the area.”

Evans says she’ll also make sure programs that are running well - like CAMP Rehoboth’s HIV Testing Program and Trans Youth Program - move forward.

Meanwhile, the board will work with a search committee to hire a permanent executive director.