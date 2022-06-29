© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Sussex County Council approves ARPA grant funding for nonprofit projects

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published June 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT
A series of ARPA grant funding projects are approved by Sussex County Council.

The grants total $7.5 million, and they will be distributed to 12 nonprofits to help assist them in the ongoing pandemic recovery.

All three major hospital systems with campuses in the county - Bayhealth, Beebe, and Tidal Health – received grants along with non-profit health and social service providers including the Children’s Beach House, Community Resource Center, Easter Seals in Georgetown, and Montessori Works. They all split $5 million.

Sussex County Finance Director Gina Jennings says those groups selected had to meet certain criteria.

"They needed to respond to public health emergencies, negative impacts related to public health emergencies. Nonprofits only were to apply. Projects had to be over a half a million dollars, and obviously meet all the reporting and compliance requirements by the treasury,” said Jennings.

Jennings says that groups working to create affordable housing were also awarded.

"Better Homes of Seaford, this is a 36 rental housing unit for the elderly in Seaford, Milford Housing Development Corp 20 homes owner units in Lewes, there was a second application from Milford Housing that was 10 home ownership units in Greenwood, Millsboro Housing for Progress a rehabilitation of 38 rental units in Millsboro, and then Sussex County Habitat for Humanity 10 home ownership units throughout Sussex County," said Jennings.

They were awarded $500,000 each with $2.5 million in total distributed between the five projects.

Sussex County has received more than $45 million in the past year in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
