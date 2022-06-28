Amended age to purchase gun bill passes Senate, returns to House

State Senate lawmakers vote to increase the minimum age to purchase and possess most firearms to 21, passing another pillar of state Democratic leaders’ gun safety package.

The bill moved forward with an amendment pushing the effective date for possessing – but not purchasing – firearms back by three years. The bill’s Senate sponsor, Sen. David Sokola (D-Newark), says it is necessary to avoid placing Delawareans between 18 and 21 years old who currently own guns at risk of criminal charges.

“We aren’t taking anyone’s guns, and yet without this amendment, someone between 18 and 21 who currently lawfully possesses one of the firearms you would be unable to purchase the day after this bill is signed into law could become a felon," said Sokola. "And that was not our intention, so we work very hard to see if we could address that."

The amendment also allows those under 18 to possess firearms under the supervision of someone 21 or older, though that sunsets in 3 years.

State Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown) notes she and other Democrats are willing to work with their Republican counterparts to track whether the restrictions require revisiting in the future.

The amended bill heads back to the House for approval before it can advance to the governor’s desk. Gov. John Carney has indicated he’ll sign the legislation.