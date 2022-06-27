The PGA Tour makes a stop at the Wilmington Country Club this summer

The Wilmington Country Club welcomes the BMW Championship golf tournament in August.

The event takes place August 16th through 21st with the tournament itself starting on the 18th on the South Course. It’s the first ever PGA Tour event in Delaware, and the tournament is part of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Gov. John Carney says this could be a boon for other businesses and attractions in the Wilmington area.

"Obviously, tourism is a big part of our economy here in Delaware, and there's going to be an opportunity for so many people to see the Jackie Kennedy thing just at Winterthur just down the street and enjoy the great restaurants, all the things happening down on the Riverfront,” said Carney. “It's going to be a really exciting time for our state."

While he agrees the economic impact will be felt in a positive way Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki believes the city can take advantage in other ways.

"I think this is much more important than most people understand it to be. It's a great way to brand your city. It's Wilmington, Delaware - a place where these kinds of things happen - that's important," said Purzycki.

According to tournament organizers, the event is expected to have a $30 million impact on the Wilmington area.

The event will be on the club’s South Course, and Wilmington Country Club President Melissa Riegel has a message for the players participating.

"We hope you find our South Course to be a worthy test of your enviable skills. To showcase the world's best golfers is nothing short of thrilling for our club. We look forward to sharing a fantastic week with the incredible fans, volunteers, partners, and players."

This is the first professional golf tournament the country club has hosted. It has hosted several United States Golf Association amateur events in the past.

This tournament will feature the top 70 PGA players with 30 players moving on to the Tour Championship the following week.