This weekend is the return of the Ice Cream Festival in New Castle County

New Castle County’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream Festival makes a complete return this Saturday at Rockford Park & Museum.

Because of the pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020. It returned last year at half capacity with no carnival games, family activities, or fireworks.

Last year more than 3,000 attended. This year, county officials expect about 7,000.

This year, the festival will be back in full force offering a full slate of local ice cream, food trucks, and family and carnival games. There will also be a kids’ DJ, entertainment stage, vendors, a Wilmington Brew Works beer tent, and fireworks.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer says there will also be plenty of entertainment.

"We're kicking off with some amazing local music Hot Breakfast, Nic Snow, Fantastic Noise, the Bickel Brothers, Universal Funk Order, they'll all be there playing at various times. There's going to be a hula hoop show, there's going to be a bubble show, there's going to be a balloon show," said Meyer.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is excited to have the festival fully back.

"Amazing opportunity to eat, to drink, to have fun, to see performances, to get a free tour of the beautiful Rockwood Museum,” said Meyer. “Proceeds benefit the Rockwood Park Preservation Society. That means when you come and you pay your admission and spend your money it benefits the preservation of the park."

Tickets cost $5 with kids 12 and under free with adult admission. Tickets are available online in advance or at the gate using your smartphone. Cash payments will not be accepted.

Remote parking will be available at Rockwood Office Park with additional parking at Mount Pleasant High School starting at 5 p.m.

The event is Saturday from 1 until 9 p.m.

You can buy tickets at https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/9ebccc0b-5980-47c9-8ccf-b1c1f90fc894/events/25abfe4f-2ba5-44e0-b867-29b1e4afef4d