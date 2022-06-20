The youngest Delawareans can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Children from 6 months to 5 years of age can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were authorized for this age group, though dosages vary.

Moderna’s vaccination comes in two doses, 4 weeks apart, each with one-quarter the adult dosage.

Pfizer’s vaccination comes in three doses, each with one tenth of the adult dosage. The first two doses are given 3 weeks apart, with the third dose given 2 months after the second.

Delaware Division of Public Health / Delaware.gov

Side effects for the both COVID-19 vaccines have been reported to be generally mild. For Moderna, the most commonly reported side effects across all ages were pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site, as well as a fever. Pfizer has similar side effects, as well as decreased appetite, chills, and headaches.

Initial shipments of the vaccines were set to arrive in Delaware on Monday. And while some providers may be able to start administering the first dose of the vaccine Tuesday, not all are currently ready.

Vaccines will be available from pediatricians/primary care providers, Division of Public Health clinics, and Federally Qualified Health Centers.

Pharmacies will also vaccinate this age group, however not all will vaccinate children under age 3. Participating pharmacies can be found at vaccines.gov.

A list of facilities in Delaware currently vaccinating patients and non-patients aged 6 months through 5 years can be found at de.gov/youthvaccine.

And while youth and adolescents have been seen to be at a lower risk than adults of becoming severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services points out that during the Omicron surge, rates of illness and hospitalizations increased for infants and children under 5 years of age.

DHSS recommends that parents and guardians contact their child’s health care provider to find out more about the vaccine, and to inquire if and when they are administering the vaccine.

