DNREC's Division of Park & Recreation updates public on improvements to Cape Henlopen State Park

DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation is offering another update on improvements at Cape Henlopen State Park.

Delaware State Parks received more than $17 million from last year’s Bond Bill and Community Redevelopment Grant Program.

And some of that money - $5.5 million - is being used for a series of major projects at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes.

According to Division of Parks and Recreation director Ray Bivens, the latest public meeting delivered information on planning work.

DNREC / Biden Environmental Training Center

“Plans that are underway or about to take off - like renovations to the Biden Center, new bathrooms that are being planned for the park, a potential restaurant for the park," said Bivens. "And then things that we are looking for long-term in the future - like improvements to our campground and connection of our sewer - not operating our own sewer plant anymore, but connecting into the City of Lewes’ sewer system.”

He says renovation of the Biden Center will make it larger - adding meeting rooms and rooms for overnight stays for school groups.

Planned projects also include expanding the trail system by adding a new six-mile loop trail around the Wolf Neck area with an overlook offering a view of the Great Marsh and the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.

Bivens says a new Park Office is also in the works.

“The current one does not have the ability to house the staff that needs to be there. And it also does not have public restrooms," said Bivens. "So we’d like to have a new park office on the right as soon as you come into the park; as soon as you get into the park to maybe help with some traffic issues as you come and go. It’s one of our most difficult parks in the system, when it comes to navigating - coming in and out of the park.”