The City of Wilmington formally celebrates Pride Month

The City of Wilmington formally acknowledged Pride Month with a flag raising ceremony in Rodney Square.

Mayor Mike Purzycki read the Pride Month Proclamation during the event, and took the opportunity to denounce the discrimination against LGBTQ+ community seen many places across the country, while urging the residents of Wilmington to celebrate the community.

“When I see what goes on in parts of our society throughout this country, the way people gravitate toward using bias and prejudice and hatred as a wedge issue, it sickens me,” said Purzycki. “It sickens me to the extent that I won’t go to some states where I watch this happen.”

The Pride Flag was first raised in the city’s main public square in 2019, and after 2 years of COVID halting the annual recognition of the LGBTQ+ community, it returned here in 2022.

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media

Wilmington’s Director of Cultural Affairs Tina Betz says the ceremony is significant to display the city’s values for everyone to see.

“We are a city that is diverse. We are happy about that diversity. We celebrate that diversity. And with simple acts, such as this flag raising, we tell the world who it is we are here in the City of Wilmington,” Betz explained.

Rose Dillon, co-lead of the Chemours Pride Network, was invited to speak at the event. She says with recent violence toward, and legislation against the LGBTQ+ community there is a retrenchment of homophobia happening in real time.

“We celebrate Pride Month, even when everything feels impossible, maybe especially when everything feels impossible, because it’s how we recharge. It’s a way to build up the energy to fight. Because make no mistake we still have to fight every day for every member of our community. No one is safe until all of us are safe.”

She adds celebrating Pride Month, and showing joy in the face of oppression, is a form of resistance.

The City of Wilmington has the highest score in Delaware for promoting equality and being a welcoming city for the LGBTQ community.

City-sponsored Pride events continue all month and can be found at wilmingtonde.gov.

