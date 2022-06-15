Capitol rioters from Laurel found guilty, face 20-year sentence

A federal judge hands down guilty verdicts to two Laurel men for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.

53-year-old Kevin Seefried and his 24-year-old son Hunter were both found guilty of felony obstruction of an official proceeding, and four misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Widely circulated photos from that day show Kevin Seefried marching with a confederate flag in hand, the first time the symbol has ever made its way into the Capitol.

Both men attended a rally in the area before illegally entering Capitol grounds with a crowd of rioters heading up the steps of the building. Hunter Seefried helped to remove glass from smashed windows to clear the way, and the men were among the first people to enter the Capitol.

Both are due to be sentenced in mid-September and could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for the felony and a combined maximum of three years of incarceration for the misdemeanors, along with potential fines.

The Seefried’s are among more than 840 individuals from nearly all 50 states charged in connection to the riot.