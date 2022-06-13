Two men from Laurel on trial for Capitol riots

Two men from Laurel are on trial Monday for their part in the January 6th Capitol riots.

Widely published photographs show Kevin Seefried holding a confederate flag as he and his son Hunter marched through the Capitol building. It was the first time a confederate symbol has ever made its way into the Capitol.

The AP reports the Seefrieds waived their right to a jury trial, so U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is hearing testimony and will decide their cases.

Case documents refer to video footage of Hunter Seefried punching out glass in a window in the Capitol complex after others in the crowd broke it with a wooden 2 x 4.

A total of 8 charges against them include disorderly and disruptive conduct, parading and picketing, and physical violence in a Capitol building, destruction of government property, and a felony charge for obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.

The Seefrieds lawyers claim that neither of them were aware the electoral count was underway, and only traveled to Washington to hear then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” speech.

Prosecutors say they were among the first rioters to approach the building near the Senate Wing.