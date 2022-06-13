New nonprofit 'Sussex Pride" forms to help LGBTQ residents in Sussex County

There’s a new nonprofit popping up that can offer resources for the LGBTQ community.

Sussex Pride recently launched at the Metropolitan Community Church in Rehoboth Beach.

A former CAMP Rehoboth director, David Mariner, is heading up the new organization.

“Our mission is to support, celebrate and strengthen the LGBTQ community in all of Sussex County," Mariner said. "When I moved to Rehoboth Beach and really got to know the area a little bit better, one of the things that became evident almost immediately was that the greatest need for our community is in other parts of the (Sussex) County.”

Mariner says LGBTQ youth, people of color and seniors face the biggest challenges.

He says Sussex Pride plans to conduct a County-wide needs assessment in the coming months to learn about what peoples’ exact needs are.

Mariner adds the group is partnering with Florida-based CenterLink - a network of LGBTQ community centers all across the country.

“I think for the short term, we’re just trying to get started - right - to connect with people. Certainly a big goal before the end of this year is to do that needs assessment. We also want to create opportunities to try to celebrate and have fun together and just support our community in general.”

Mariner says Sussex Pride intends to take a group to New York City’s Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 - and have local events planned to bring the LGBTQ community together.

Those events can be found at the group's website.