Millsboro residents head to the polls Saturday to elect a new council member.

The District 1 seat is the only vacancy being contested.

The candidates for that seat are acting mayor Tim Hodges and newcomer Kimberley Kaan.

District 2 incumbent councilman John Thoroughgood also filed for re-election, but is running unopposed.

Polls at Millsboro Town Hall are open Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.