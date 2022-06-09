Delaware tree planting program open for grant applications

Applications are open for nonprofits and state agencies to receive funding for tree planting projects across Delaware.

Since starting in November of 2021, the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative has helped plant nearly 120,000 trees in the First State.

DNREC’S Beth Krumrine said the goal is to plant a million trees in the next 10 years.

And to reach that goal, the state wants to fund tree projects ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000.

“This particular grant focuses on reforestation and afforestation projects. In other words, larger scale tree planting in areas that were formerly farmland or previously forests,” Krumrine said.

Applications for projects are due by July 1st.

The state has developed a tree tracking website where individuals can plant their own trees and log them at de.gov/tedi.

DNREC is exploring the possibility of funding smaller projects for individuals in the future.