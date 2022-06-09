© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Delaware tree planting program open for grant applications

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published June 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
tree planting.jpg
Mark Arehart
/
Delaware Public Media

Applications are open for nonprofits and state agencies to receive funding for tree planting projects across Delaware.

Since starting in November of 2021, the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative has helped plant nearly 120,000 trees in the First State.

DNREC’S Beth Krumrine said the goal is to plant a million trees in the next 10 years.

And to reach that goal, the state wants to fund tree projects ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000.

“This particular grant focuses on reforestation and afforestation projects. In other words, larger scale tree planting in areas that were formerly farmland or previously forests,” Krumrine said.

Applications for projects are due by July 1st.

The state has developed a tree tracking website where individuals can plant their own trees and log them at de.gov/tedi.

DNREC is exploring the possibility of funding smaller projects for individuals in the future.

Delaware Headlines
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Mark Arehart