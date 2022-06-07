Food Bank of Delaware and DoorDash expand food delivery partnership downstate

A pilot food delivery program for families in need launched in New Castle County earlier this year is growing.

The Food Bank of Delaware and DoorDash are expanding their partnership to deliver free meal boxes to families in need to Kent and Sussex Counties.

Food Bank of Delaware communications director Kim Turner says the program’s initial success in New Castle County prompted the move.

“So we know that we have served over 700 people; there’s been more than 3,000 deliveries done and we just hope to continue to expand the program and open up more hubs throughout the State so that we can provide home delivery to every Delawareans who are in need.”

Turner says families facing food insecurity can go to the Food Bank’s website, click on the food distribution tab and click on home delivery.

Turner says this expansion downstate comes at a time when many are still struggling to eat.

We know how high gas prices are currently and low-income people who are living paycheck to paycheck are certainly struggling with the current economic conditions. So we are happy that we are able to offer this to people downstate now who live within a 15-mile radius of our Milford facility.”

Again, she notes that DoorDash home delivery downstate is only for people who live within a 15-mile radius of the Food Bank’s Milford facility. Deliveries are usually made within an hour if the facility is open at the time.

She says you can also place an order for pickup and schedule a day, date and time for that pickup.

In New Castle County, the service is limited to those within a 15-mile radius of the Food Bank’s Newark facility or the Lutheran Community Services St. Stephen’s food pantry in Wilmington.

Turner says there are no income guidelines to get a DoorDash food box, but typically it’s low-income individuals who are utilizing the service.