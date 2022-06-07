City of Rehoboth will not hold Commissioner election this summer

There will not be an election in the City of Rehoboth Beach this summer.

The filing deadline for candidates was Monday and only two people - incumbent Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski and Parks and Shade Tree Commission chairman Francis “Bunky” Markert - filed for two open seats.

Commissioner Susan Gay did not file for re-election, citing recent family health issues in a statement.

Commissioner Susan Gay’s full statement:

I am writing to let you know that I have decided not to seek re-election as a City Commissioner at this time. This decision was very difficult for me to make, as I do enjoy the work, and most importantly, I enjoy representing the residents and property owners of Rehoboth Beach.

Several recent family (not personal) health issues have led me to conclude that I cannot continue to work at the same pace within City government and also devote the time necessary to support my family. I am not leaving Rehoboth Beach. I plan to stay actively involved in City issues, and I would like to continue to serve the City in some capacity, perhaps on a City committee.

I am honored to have served these past 5 years, first on the Planning Commission before being elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2019. I believe strongly in a vision to retain the special sense of place that makes Rehoboth Beach so unique and successful as a resort and a residential community. I will continue to support City leaders in any way I can to achieve this vision for the future.

Meanwhile, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you as a City Commissioner.

Chrzanowski and Markert will now be sworn in during the regular Commissioner’s meeting scheduled for Friday, September 16, 2022