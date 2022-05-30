2022 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1; residents should prepare now

Delawareans should start preparing now for what could be a busy hurricane season.

The six-month-long Atlantic hurricane season gets underway next week on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

And the National Hurricane Center in Miami predicts 14 to 21 storms this year, which could grow large enough to be named.

Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) deputy director Paige Fitzgerald says DEMA is reviewing its plans and policies should a hurricane hit the First State.

“So we work closely with all the County emergency managers all across the State," said Fitzgerald. "We work with emergency managers in the City of Wilmington and then we also reach out to the federal level and we work very closely with our partners at FEMA and the National Hurricane Center.”

And DEMA’s community relations coordinator John Petersen suggests Delawareans take time to make their own preparations.

“The main thing people can do is to go to PrepareDE.org ; that’s a great website that will provide a lot of resources for people to get ready," Peterson said. "The main thing is to be prepared, make a plan, make a kit and then stay informed.”

And Sussex EOC director Joe Thomas says the forecast this year, warrants thinking ahead.

“We’re seeing another season of predicted high activity out in the tropics. The current weather patterns that are in place kind of suggest that it’s going to be another active year," said Thomas. "And what we’re just trying to tell people is - please be vigilant, especially when you’re on vacation down here at our beaches and just be aware of the weather conditions and be cognizant of what’s going on and be prepared.”

Thomas notes that every hurricane season is unique in its own way.

He says over the years, Delaware has mostly experienced only glancing blows from hurricanes, causing beach erosion, flooding and wind damage to coastal-area homes.

But he says people should not be complacent.

The last hurricane to directly affect Delaware was Sandy in October 2012. Last year, Sussex County had a brush with flooding and beach erosion in early July when Tropical Storm Elsa moved through our area.

