Delaware Headlines

New Castle County unanimously passes $319 million budget, no taxes or fee increases for residents

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published May 25, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
Matt Meyer
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer presented his proposed budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year on March 22, 2022, from the Southern New Castle County Library that is under construction in Middletown.

New Castle County residents will not see any increase in taxes or county fees this year.

The County Council unanimously approved an almost $319 million budget for fiscal year 2023 Tuesday night, up 2.8% from last year.

In a statement - County Executive Matt Meyer says it includes funds for the county’s new paid family leave policy which will offer 12-weeks of paid parental leave.

Meyer also touts continued support to successful programs like “Vacant Spaces, Livable Places,” which has turned nearly 800 vacant residential properties into livable homes – representing a 59% decrease in vacant properties in the area.

The New Castle County Police Department is getting almost $75 million, a less than a one percent increase from last year’s budget. That includes support for the Hero Help program, which diverts people from incarceration to substance abuse or mental health treatment opportunities.

Meyer adds the budget also emphasizes Parks and Rec - with funding for pickleball courts, upgraded playground equipment, and repaving pathways. $2.5 million will renew emphasis on land preservation and protecting open space.

Delaware Headlines
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
