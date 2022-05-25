New Castle County unanimously passes $319 million budget, no taxes or fee increases for residents

New Castle County residents will not see any increase in taxes or county fees this year.

The County Council unanimously approved an almost $319 million budget for fiscal year 2023 Tuesday night, up 2.8% from last year.

In a statement - County Executive Matt Meyer says it includes funds for the county’s new paid family leave policy which will offer 12-weeks of paid parental leave.

Meyer also touts continued support to successful programs like “Vacant Spaces, Livable Places,” which has turned nearly 800 vacant residential properties into livable homes – representing a 59% decrease in vacant properties in the area.

The New Castle County Police Department is getting almost $75 million, a less than a one percent increase from last year’s budget. That includes support for the Hero Help program, which diverts people from incarceration to substance abuse or mental health treatment opportunities.

Meyer adds the budget also emphasizes Parks and Rec - with funding for pickleball courts, upgraded playground equipment, and repaving pathways. $2.5 million will renew emphasis on land preservation and protecting open space.