Beaches in Lewes will have lifeguards on duty starting this weekend

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, beaches in Lewes will have lifeguards on duty.

The City of Lewes announced just last week that two of its beaches - Savannah Beach and Johnny Walker Beach - would not have lifeguards this summer due to staffing shortages.

Lewes typically has 10 lifeguards and last year, according to City Manager Ann Marine Townshend, they were only able to hire eight.

“And this year, with all of the recruitment that we did, we only had four applicants - two were returning and two had never lifeguarded before," she said. "And we knew with that situation, we could not safely guard the beaches.”

Veteran Beach Patrol Captain Kent Buckson heard that news and reached out to Townshend and Lewes to help.

He recommended Strohm Edwards, who he says has about 10 years of experience to join and supervise the Lewes crew.

“I think he’ll bring teamwork, leadership, the ability to recruit new lifeguards and also more importantly, to retain them,” said Buckson.

Edwards was immediately vetted and hired.

He and other four guards will be on the job starting Saturday, manning the beaches daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

Townshend says she’s happy that the city could resolve the situation and ensure vacationers do not have to swim at their own risk.