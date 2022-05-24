© 2022 Delaware Public Media
UD reinstates indoor mask requirement

Mark Arehart
May 24, 2022
Due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the University of Delaware reinstates its indoor mask policy.

The mask mandate is for all indoor spaces on campus, as well as UD sponsored events off campus. The university had scaled back its previous mask mandate in March, but still required masks in classrooms.

The move back to masks indoors comes as positive cases for students and UD employees have more than doubled in the last month.

The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status or testing results.

Masks will also be required in campus health clinics and on university transportation.

Officials say masks can be removed while eating or drinking on campus and for presentations as long as presenters are at least six feet from others.

Coronavirus cases across Delaware have risen steadily over the last month.

As of last week, 20% of statewide tests were positive.

The mandate is not expected to affect Saturday’s 2022 Commencement ceremony with President Joe Biden as the main speaker.

That is scheduled outdoors at Delaware Stadium.

