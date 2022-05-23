Delawareans set to travel by car for Memorial Day weekend, despite high gas prices

Gas prices are at record highs and yet, thousands of Delawareans are ready to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

The unofficial start of the summer season should see plenty of people getting away, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Jana Tidwell.

She says they are projecting travel to be very close to pre-pandemic levels this weekend, “That translates here in Delaware to more than 123,000 Delawareans will travel this year for the holiday. That’s up nearly 8% over 2021. 89% of those Delawareans will be traveling by car.”

Tidwell says that means 110,000 Delawareans will be on the roads to reach their holiday destination.

And she notes that high gas prices do not seem to be deterring drivers, with many telling AAA they want to return to a more normal summer travel season after being cooped up for two years during the pandemic.

Tidwell says there’s no escaping the high prices - no matter where you go.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing every state in the United States, all 50 states with gas prices of above $4 per gallon," said Tidwell. "Obviously, most of us are aware that prices in Pennsylvania are typically one of the higher states. Prices vary by state because of each state's individual state gas tax.”

The average price for a gallon of regular Delaware sit at $4.60 as of Monday. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are at $4.77, while Maryland is at $4.61.

Tidwell adds because of high gas prices an estimated 10,000 Delawareans are considering flying instead. That would be the biggest spike in air travel since the pandemic. Another 3,000 will take a train or a bus to get away for a few days.

AAA notes the top vacation spots for Memorial Day include Orlando and Miami, Seattle and Las Vegas.