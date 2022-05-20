Rising COVID cases in Dover forces closure of City Hall, Library and other buildings through Monday

Rising COVID-19 cases among Dover city employees prompts the City to close its offices and several other buildings through Monday.

Mayor Robin Christiansen declared a limited State of Emergency Thursday, saying it is in the best interest of the general public, staff and their families that offices be closed.

While closed, all buildings, including City Hall, the Dover Public Library and the Pitts Recreation Center will be thoroughly cleaned.

There’s no official word on how exactly many city employees are infected with COVID.

Dover City Council meetings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be held virtually and the information will be posted for those wishing to attend online.

The City still plans to pick up trash and recycling as scheduled and police services are unaffected.