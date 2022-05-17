DPH offers options for parents during formula supply shortage

As supply chain issues for infant formula continue, Delaware’s Division of Public Health is trying to provide options to help parents.

DPH is reminding parents that there are state and community resources like WIC, SNAP, or TANF, that can help with the cost of buying formula.

DPH also notes parents can also find formula and other infant supplies through these resources - like local food banks including the Food Bank of Delaware.

And DPH’s Helen Arthur says WIC recipients are being asked to donate any unused formula to the Food Bank

"It is so critical right now that we don't waste any formula that we have,” said Arthur. “So we wanted to encourage our WIC clients to donate any unused and unopened WIC formula to the Food Bank of Delaware, and all they would really need to do is take it down to the Food Bank of Delaware, turn it in, and then that formula would be there for a family in need."

Arthur adds that request to donate unused and unopened formula goes for all parents, not just those in the WIC program.

DPH also is offering a breastfeeding guide for mothers who want support or to learn more about breastfeeding.

Arthur says the Delaware WIC program offers breastfeeding assistance, and there are other options for new mothers.

"They may want to consider a lactation consultant or support groups that are out there, and they can also seek assistance from their insurance providers, Medicaid, their WIC office to assist with that. We have the opportunity for some families to qualify for breast pumps at low cost," said Arthur.

Several hospitals in Delaware are also offering breastfeeding support and parent education, and you should check with local hospitals to see what services are available.

Arthur notes you should also contact your doctor if you have any questions.