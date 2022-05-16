© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Weekend mayoral elections in Georgetown & Lewes see one incumbent returned to office, along with one being ousted

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published May 16, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
vote_sign.JPG

Elections were held in two Sussex County towns over the weekend.

In Georgetown, voters returned Mayor Bill West to office Saturday.

West got 375 votes; his challenger Ruth Ann Spicer received 227 votes.

West has been mayor since 2014 and will now serve a 5th term.

In the City of Lewes Saturday, deputy mayor Andrew Williams ousted incumbent mayor Ted Becker

Williams garnered 471 votes to Becker’s 414. Richard Moore received 238 votes in the three-way race

Becker has served as Lewes mayor for the last eight years.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele