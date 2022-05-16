Weekend mayoral elections in Georgetown & Lewes see one incumbent returned to office, along with one being ousted

Elections were held in two Sussex County towns over the weekend.

In Georgetown, voters returned Mayor Bill West to office Saturday.

West got 375 votes; his challenger Ruth Ann Spicer received 227 votes.

West has been mayor since 2014 and will now serve a 5th term.

In the City of Lewes Saturday, deputy mayor Andrew Williams ousted incumbent mayor Ted Becker

Williams garnered 471 votes to Becker’s 414. Richard Moore received 238 votes in the three-way race

Becker has served as Lewes mayor for the last eight years.