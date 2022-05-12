Dover Police Dept. recognizes National Police Week

The City of Dover recognized National Police Week this week.

National Police Week runs through Tuesday, May 17, 2022 this year.

And Friday, May 13, 2022, patrolmen from the Dover Police Department travel to Washington, D.C. to honor the sacrifice of officers killed in the line of duty.

Dover officers, along with others from departments across Delaware will join the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s 34th Candlelight Vigil.

“I think it’s just important to honor the fallen and the sacrifices they made and their families made," said Sgt. Mark Hoffman - the public information officer for the Dover Police Department. "Law enforcement - and in some instances rightfully so - has been under heavy criticism over the last couple of years. But it’s important to remember that you never know what’s going to happen when you put that uniform on and you hit the streets. This job is very unpredictable.”

Sgt. Hoffman notes that two Dover officers have been killed in the line of duty - Corporal Thomas John Hannon Sr died from a duty-related illness in 2017 and Patrolman Francis Schneible died by gunfire in 1993.

There have been a total of 48 line of duty deaths statewide in Delaware.

The City of Dover this week issued a proclamation to recognize National Police Week, according to Hoffman, "We are incredibly thankful for the City of Dover - Mayor Robin Christiansen and members of the City Council - they issued an official proclamation to recognize National Police Week at the May 9 City Council Meeting; it was presented to two of our officers and our chief of police. It just acknowledges the sacrifices that officers in the line of duty made protecting and serving the public across the country and including ones here, locally.”

He notes that this Sunday is designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day and U.S. flags should be flown at half staff.