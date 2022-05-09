Georgetown mayoral election set for Saturday

Georgetown residents head to the polls this weekend to elect a mayor.

Incumbent Bill West faces a challenge from Ruth Ann Spicer in Saturday’s election.

Spicer is no stranger to Georgetown residents. Her son - Patrolman Chad Spicer - was shot and killed in September 2009 as he and his partner attempted to stop a vehicle that was involved in a shooting earlier.

She says that incident led to her decision to run/

“The Town was so good to our family and I want to give back to the Town in some type of way," she said. "I could work for the Town and do things for them.”

Spicer says if elected the first thing she would tackle is getting a new police station built and helping recruit new officers.

Spicer has other priorities if elected.

“I would like to bring some economic development into Town,:" she said. "And I would also like to have a resolution to the problem of the homelessness that we have here in Georgetown.”

West is seeking his 5th term and says he’s running on his record.

“I made a list - I made a postcard to hand out to people as I walk around Town. (I helped bring) Sun Behavioral (to Town), the VA Clinic; we’ve got Wawa coming, Tru (by Hilton) Hotel, the lights in The Circle and the LED sign at the railroad tracks,” said West.

He points to his work to make sure a new Family Court building stayed in Georgetown as one of his key accomplishments.

“That was a project, they were looking to move to Milford. And if they had taken Family Court out of the Town of Georgetown, they would have eventually taken the Court of Common Pleas and Superior Court and then all of the lawyers would have gone with them. And that would have left our downtown completely dead,” West said.

Residents can vote Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Races for the 3rd and 4th Wards were uncontested, so Angela Townsend and Penuel Barrett will return to the Town Council.