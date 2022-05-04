Global Cannabis March steps off Saturday in Rehoboth Beach

Supporters of legalizing marijuana gather in Rehoboth Beach this weekend to back Delaware’s latest effort to legalize cannabis here.

It’s the 7th year Delawareans will join in the Global Cannabis March.

The local march is organized by the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network (Delaware CAN) and Delaware NORML.

Delaware CAN executive director Zoe Patchell says legalization is long overdue in the First State and Delaware is missing out on money generated by pot sales.

“New Jersey just legalized cannabis for adults 21 and older. Their adult-use market just opened two weeks ago and they actually generated $1.9 million on the first day of legal sales. And that was $1.9 million that didn’t go to the illicit market,” said Pacthell.

State Rep. Ed Osienski’s (D-Newark) legalization bill before lawmakers now would remove all penalties for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, except for those who are under 21-years-old. It cleared a House Committee Tuesday.

A companion bill that would create regulations for legal pot - including a 15-percent tax - remains in committee.

Patchell says her organization has thrown it's full support behind these bills to get them to Gov. Carney for his signature.

“A University of Delaware poll shows that 60% of Delaware residents support cannabis legalization," said Patchell. "So we’re hoping Delaware legislators finally listen to the majority of the will of their constituents and end this failed and costly policy.”

Saturday’s Global Cannabis March starts at 3 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach at Surfside Park and concludes at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand with a rally.

And Delaware CAN will be in Dover next Thursday, May 12, 2022 for the Delaware Citizens’ Cannabis Lobby Day at Legislative Hall.