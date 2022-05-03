Smyrna School District superintendent placed on emergency leave

The Smyrna School District’s superintendent is taking an emergency leave of absence.

The Delaware State News reports that the district’s school board held an emergency meeting over the weekend, and at its conclusion announced that Patrik Williams would taking the leave effective immediately.

The district says it cannot comment further because it is a personnel matter with district rules regarding employee privacy.

Assistant Superintendent Deborah Judy will step in for Williams.

Williams has been the superintendent for the past five years.

The next regular Smyrna School District school board meeting takes place May 11, the day after the school board election in which two seats in that district are being contested.

