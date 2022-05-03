Rehoboth Beach launches new alert system

Residents and visitors to Rehoboth Beach have a new tool to get city-related information.

The city’s new Rehoboth Beach Beacon alert system replaces the old phone-based CodeRED system.

“It’s a text/email alert system that is designed to let folks know when something isn’t as it should be in the City of Rehoboth Beach…maybe a road has been closed due to an accident or paving, or maybe there is a water main repair that is happening,” said Lynne Coan - the resort’s communications specialist.

She says the new system can also alert residents and visitors about emergencies, like hurricanes or nor’easters.

People can sign up by texting REHOBCH to 888777. Users will be asked to submit an email address or a mobile phone number. If you provide both, you’ll get most notifications via both text and email.

Coan says the City anticipates sending out about 3-4 notifications a month - depending on the circumstances.

There’s also a form on the City’s website to sign up.

