Planned Parenthood of Delaware on potential Roe V. Wade reversal: 'Worst case scenario'

Abortion rights activists in the First State are closely watching news of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe V. Wade.

What does this mean for abortion providers in Delaware?

If the Supreme Court does rule this way, it would not change access to abortion services in Delaware, since state lawmakers codified Roe V. Wade protections in Delaware law in 2017.

But a reversal of Roe would severely limit or ban access to abortions in about half the country’s states.

Planned Parenthood of Delaware CEO Ruth Lytle-Barnaby calls it “the worst case scenario.”

“I expect that as we lose about half the state’s in our nation’s ability to provide abortion services, that our patients across the country will have to travel far, will have to endure hardship, and will have a very difficult time finding open spots to seek a health service.” Lytle-Barnaby said.

Lytle-Barnaby adds they will have to increase fundraising to help with potential travel costs for people coming from out of state for abortions.

“When you look at millions of women needing a service and not getting it in their home state, we all have to increase capacity, which is not an easy or quick thing to do," Lytle-Barnaby said.

She said the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Seaford that opened in late 2021 will help accommodate the need for increased services.

