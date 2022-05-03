© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

COVID memorial remembers those died during pandemic

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
COVID memorial web pic.jpg

A COVID-19 remembrance ceremony was held in Dover Tuesday to remember the lives lost during the pandemic.

The ceremony – outside of the Division of Public Health’s Jesse Cooper Campus - also honored survivors and front-line public health and health workers in the state.

It ended with the unveiling of a tree planted by DNREC along with a plaque to honor COVID victims, as well as provide a place for public health and health care workers to heal in peace.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long says the ceremony put a spotlight on the 2,919 lives lost in Delaware as of Tuesday afternoon to remember them as people and not just a COVID statistic.

"That was a loved one, a mother, a brother, a sister, who's not at that kitchen table who's not in the stands cheering their family on at the little league game. This is a true individual and it can be persons who took care of us whether a firefighter, or a nurse, a doctor as well, and so today it was really important at this memorial that public health not only be recognized for what they've done and protecting us. But also that long haulers and family members know there's hope," said Hall-Long.

Charonda Johnson is a Strategic Partnerships Manager for COVID Survivors for Change. She lost her father to COVID and says the ceremony and a website remembering those who died gives families a chance to say goodbye.

"Because many of us did not get a send-off for our loved ones, and some families did not even get proper funerals or memorials still yet today," said Johnson.

And the state is providing a place to remember a loved one lost to COVID, a survivor, or lift up someone for their service at its memorial website.

Tags

Delaware Headlines covid memorialBethany Hall-LongDivision of Public Health
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry