COVID memorial remembers those died during pandemic

A COVID-19 remembrance ceremony was held in Dover Tuesday to remember the lives lost during the pandemic.

The ceremony – outside of the Division of Public Health’s Jesse Cooper Campus - also honored survivors and front-line public health and health workers in the state.

It ended with the unveiling of a tree planted by DNREC along with a plaque to honor COVID victims, as well as provide a place for public health and health care workers to heal in peace.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long says the ceremony put a spotlight on the 2,919 lives lost in Delaware as of Tuesday afternoon to remember them as people and not just a COVID statistic.

"That was a loved one, a mother, a brother, a sister, who's not at that kitchen table who's not in the stands cheering their family on at the little league game. This is a true individual and it can be persons who took care of us whether a firefighter, or a nurse, a doctor as well, and so today it was really important at this memorial that public health not only be recognized for what they've done and protecting us. But also that long haulers and family members know there's hope," said Hall-Long.

Charonda Johnson is a Strategic Partnerships Manager for COVID Survivors for Change. She lost her father to COVID and says the ceremony and a website remembering those who died gives families a chance to say goodbye.

"Because many of us did not get a send-off for our loved ones, and some families did not even get proper funerals or memorials still yet today," said Johnson.

And the state is providing a place to remember a loved one lost to COVID, a survivor, or lift up someone for their service at its memorial website.

