The Delaware History Trail has some new stops

State officials are using National Travel and Tourism Week to re-launch the Delaware History Trail.

The Delaware History Trail is a collection of locations across the state that help to connect visitors with Delaware’s past.

The trail initially debuted in 2011 and grew to 51 locations. The new version trims that number to 29, including 7 new sites. Gov. John Carney joined the Delaware Tourism Office to unveil the smaller, refreshed trail, and took the time to visit a couple of its locations.

He says the trail offers a way to show off Delaware’s often overlooked history.

“When I went away to college people would ask me where I was from all the time and I would say ‘Delaware!’ and they’d say ‘Where’s that? It’s in Ohio?’ not even knowing that Delaware was a state. So inviting visitors to our state and exposing them to our history I think is really important.”

Those following the trail can create an online “passport” and qualify for a prize by uploading pictures of their visits to at least 10 trail locations. Delaware Tourism hopes that by encouraging visitors to share photos from the trail, they’ll be able to engage younger visitors and more families to explore historic sites across the First State.

Delaware Historical Society’s History Center is part of the trail, and the society’s executive director David Young says Delaware history is fascinating, though underrated.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic with a sense of re-engagement and reinvention,” explained Young. “So reacquainting people with the cool sights and museums and experiences that they can have with history, including the history that doesn’t reflect well on us as Americans, is a great opportunity.”

Young adds they expect more engagement in the next few months as the weather gets warmer, including out of state tours.

While the Delaware Historical Society’s History Center remains a staple to the tour, some of the trail’s new locations include the Nanticoke Indian Museum, Nemours Estate, and Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park.

The Delaware History Trail can be found online at www.visitdelaware.com.