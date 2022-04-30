Southern Delaware Tourism celebrates 'Future of Travel'

This week is National Travel and Tourism Week.

And Southern Delaware Tourism is celebrating the theme - Future of Travel.

Tourism took a hit during the COVID pandemic, but Southern Delaware Tourism executive director Scott Thomas says after struggling for two years, the industry is picking back up at a rapid pace.

“I just think it’s good for the mind, body and soul to travel and experience different places, whether it’s far away or local. Here in Sussex County," said Thomas. "I think it’s a reminder of how important the tourism industry is. It’s an industry that brings in about $2.3 Billion - just in the County.”

And Thomas notes it also employs about 20,000 people in Sussex County.

He says travel also fosters sustainability and innovation and connects people and cities and towns in Sussex to other states.

The U.S. Travel Association points out that before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 Trillion in economic output.

Thomas also suggests visitors consider checking out more than the beaches in Sussex County by getting off the beaten path and exploring other things such as local distilleries and wineries.

Thomas notes that residents and visitors can also connect with Sussex County activities through a new app called South Del Sidekick.com . it’s a web-based app that can be downloaded on a smartphone or added to a computer home screen.

It offers deals and events, as well as detailing options on where to eat, drink and stay in Sussex County.

