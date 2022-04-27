A new YMCA is coming to Middletown

The YMCA of Delaware broke ground on a new facility in Middletown.

The new 56,000 square foot YMCA will have a variety of features, including a youth STEM room, ability-inclusive fitness options, and an outdoor wellness space.

Many of the Y’s programs will focus on improving community health outcomes and empowering youth.

YMCA of Delaware interim CEO Jim Kelly says the project has received funding from the State of Delaware, the Town of Middletown, and the private sector.

“It’s a 26 million dollar project. We’re hoping to raise around 10. We’re over 8 million right now,” said Kelly. “And so the campaign, even though we’ve broken ground, continues because the less money we have to borrow the better it is for the community and the more we can provide [for] the community long-term.”

Kelly adds that the project should take about 14 to 15 months to complete, and the facility should open next summer.

The Y will be open to all community members, regardless of income.

In 2021, the YMCA of Delaware provided about 2.5 million in financial assistance to low-income families and individuals, and it is expected this new Y will provide over $500,000 in assistance to the Middletown community.

Kelly says he sees the Middletown YMCA becoming a staple of the community.

“The Y becomes kind of that hub of the community where people come and gather together. No matter who you are or what you do in life it’s a place for people to congregate and have fellowship, in a sense, in an environment that’s healthy,” explained Kelly. “And we think the community is in need of that, and certainly have asked for that, and that’s what we hope to bring to our community here.”

The Y anticipates this facility will serve 15,000 community members annually, and will bring new jobs to the area, providing a pathway for many first-time job seekers.